Allianz SE Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Allianz SE grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after purchasing an additional 607,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.