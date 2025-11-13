Allianz SE Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $204.96 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.