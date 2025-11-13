Allianz SE Sells 21,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Allianz SE lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.1%

CSCO stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

