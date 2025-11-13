Allianz SE Sells 2,165 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Allianz SE lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.