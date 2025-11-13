Allianz SE Sells 2,913 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Allianz SE trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WM opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average of $224.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

