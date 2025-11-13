Allianz SE Sells 5,226 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Allianz SE lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

