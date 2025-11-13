Allianz SE Sells 6,872 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Allianz SE decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.05.

HSY opened at $178.39 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

