Allianz SE Sells 723 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Allianz SE lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.65. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

