Allianz SE Takes Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $62,389,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYZ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 price objective on Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,640. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

