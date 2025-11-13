Allianz SE Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Allianz SE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $781.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.90 and its 200 day moving average is $580.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
