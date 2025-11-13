Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 0.9%

ALL opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,969,000 after purchasing an additional 823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after purchasing an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.