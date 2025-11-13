Allworth Financial LP Acquires 467 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $838.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $782.87 and a 200-day moving average of $707.08. The company has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $840.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.