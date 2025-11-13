Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

