Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UBER opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.