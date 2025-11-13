Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,943 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ameren by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,636,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

AEE opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

