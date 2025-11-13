Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,916 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

