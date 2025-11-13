Allworth Financial LP Buys 670 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $351,943,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after buying an additional 487,535 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

