Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4,975.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after buying an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

