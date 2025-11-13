Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

