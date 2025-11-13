Allworth Financial LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.67 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

