Allworth Financial LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 467.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after purchasing an additional 647,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $315.35 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,368,277.42. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

