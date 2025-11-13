Allworth Financial LP Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after acquiring an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,630,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,168,000 after buying an additional 145,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

