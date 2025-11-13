Allworth Financial LP Has $3.37 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,852 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

