Allworth Financial LP Has $3.65 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

