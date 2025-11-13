Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 175.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $239.47 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

