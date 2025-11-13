Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,780 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,037.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $970.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.74. The company has a market cap of $407.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

