Allworth Financial LP Purchases 7,995 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

