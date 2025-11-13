Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $558.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.02. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

