Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,103.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,271.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,375.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,861.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.