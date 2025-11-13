Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $287.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

