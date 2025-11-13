Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Everest Management Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.2% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6%

GOOGL stock opened at $286.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $292.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.