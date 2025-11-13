ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 71,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $76,856.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,121 shares in the company, valued at $329,530.68. This trade represents a 30.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,353,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 77,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.