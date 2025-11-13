Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. CICC Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.