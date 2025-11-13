American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 2.8%

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AHR opened at $47.81 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 30.7% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,311,000 after acquiring an additional 924,834 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,254,000 after acquiring an additional 282,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.