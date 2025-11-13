Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNH Industrial Q4 Earnings

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS.

CNH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 77.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

