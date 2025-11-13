Analysts Offer Predictions for BIP FY2025 Earnings

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.14 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,678,000 after buying an additional 2,933,287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,969,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 667,730 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,935,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,194,000 after acquiring an additional 226,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,701,000 after acquiring an additional 143,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

