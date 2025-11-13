Analysts Offer Predictions for SGMO Q4 Earnings

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.