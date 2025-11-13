Analysts Set CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) PT at $129.71

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.8571.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other CoreWeave news, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $2,268,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,037.20. The trade was a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $1,037,418.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,416,149.28. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvidia Corp grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,562,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period.

CRWV stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. CoreWeave has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.60.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

