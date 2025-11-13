Antero Resources Corporation $AR Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 113,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

