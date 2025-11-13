APN Resources’ (APN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of APN Resources (LON:APN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on APN Resources from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

Shares of LON APN opened at GBX 175.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75. APN Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 189.92.

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter.

Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers.

