Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $220,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $187,652,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,260,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

