Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

