Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

ATZ stock opened at C$97.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$36.51 and a 12-month high of C$100.37.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

