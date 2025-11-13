Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $84,412,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,206,000 after purchasing an additional 294,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 131.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 250,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.