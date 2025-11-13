Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
Shares of AWI stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Armstrong World Industries
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.