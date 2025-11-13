ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRY. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 56.06%.The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,630. This trade represents a 55.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,198.06. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,759. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.