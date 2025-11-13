Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 179,245 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179,245 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.