Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,840

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,058.75.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,230 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,818.87 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,359. The company has a market cap of £15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

