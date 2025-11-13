Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $255.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIZ. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4%

Assurant stock opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

