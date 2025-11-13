AstraZeneca FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

