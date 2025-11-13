AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a £150 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a £145 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £138.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.